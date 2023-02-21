 Skip to content

Monsters of Seabrook update for 21 February 2023

Hotfix 0.2

Build 10601884

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog:

  • Fixed minion's pick-up item visibility.
  • Fixed minion item bonuses when leaving the daycare/breeding/training centers.
  • Added an optional beta-version for the controller/steamdeck settings. I still recommend using keyboard and mouse, but the option is available to those interested in it.

How to use Beta Branch:

  1. Right-click on Monsters of Seabrook in Steam Library.
  2. Select 'Properties...'
  3. Select 'Betas' from the list.
  4. Select 'Controller' and the update should start immediately.

Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst

Depot 2165721
