Hotfix 0.2

Changelog:
- Fixed minion's pick-up item visibility.
- Fixed minion item bonuses when leaving the daycare/breeding/training centers.
- Added an optional beta-version for the controller/steamdeck settings. I still recommend using keyboard and mouse, but the option is available to those interested in it.
How to use Beta Branch:
- Right-click on Monsters of Seabrook in Steam Library.
- Select 'Properties...'
- Select 'Betas' from the list.
- Select 'Controller' and the update should start immediately.
Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
Changed depots in controller branch