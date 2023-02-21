Territory – Alpha 5.67 – Crafting Improvement

Changed
- Crafting items now removes the required items when the craft begins and if the craft is cancelled it returns the items to your inventory or spews them out on the ground if your inventory is full.
- In preparation for the new quest system the player experience system has been upgraded.
- Player Max Level Increased to 100
- The old quest system has been removed as new system is being built over the next couple of weeks.
- Pig health increased
Performance
- Fixed and Optimised hunter cabin fireplace effects
- Optimised rocking chairs some more
