 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory update for 21 February 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.67 – Crafting Improvement

Share · View all patches · Build 10601847 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed

  • Crafting items now removes the required items when the craft begins and if the craft is cancelled it returns the items to your inventory or spews them out on the ground if your inventory is full.
  • In preparation for the new quest system the player experience system has been upgraded.
  • Player Max Level Increased to 100
  • The old quest system has been removed as new system is being built over the next couple of weeks.
  • Pig health increased

Performance

  • Fixed and Optimised hunter cabin fireplace effects
  • Optimised rocking chairs some more

Changed files in this update

Depot 2062941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link