Comic Company Manager is now out of Early Access!

Time has finally arrived for 1.0 and the end of Early Access!
I have reached all the feature goals I set for myself at the start of development. It took a little longer than I had intended originally but I’m glad to have managed to get it all done
I want to thank everyone who helped me find bugs and give feedback. You have helped me a great deal! Just seeing people play my game has motivated me a lot.
As for the future of the game after this all I can say is that I am not done. There are many things I want to do. First amongst them is the overhaul of the printing system that I am not happy with currently. Also I am sure there are still things that need fixing. I do have several ideas for expanding on many other systems and adding others
1.0 Version Notes
Changes
- Rotate furniture buttons to UI
- Small UI changes
- Moral system changes
- Balance changes
- All offices now visible when selecting office for worker
- Editors should be more responsive now when an issue is finished
- Help has been made more helpful
- Tutorial has been updated
Fixes
- Comics were falsely displaying being All Ages
- Comics that were not published with the year were getting awards
- Franchise creation sometimes falsely shows name was in use
- New workers were taking long time before they start working after spawning in
- Small UI fixes
- Fixed path finding bug in basemen causing workers to teleport
- Player company size was not saved and loaded correctly
- Fixed player being able to give raises to AI company workers
Changed files in this update