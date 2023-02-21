 Skip to content

Comic Book Company Manager update for 21 February 2023

Comic Company Manager is now out of Early Access!

Time has finally arrived for 1.0 and the end of Early Access!

I have reached all the feature goals I set for myself at the start of development. It took a little longer than I had intended originally but I’m glad to have managed to get it all done

I want to thank everyone who helped me find bugs and give feedback. You have helped me a great deal! Just seeing people play my game has motivated me a lot.

As for the future of the game after this all I can say is that I am not done. There are many things I want to do. First amongst them is the overhaul of the printing system that I am not happy with currently. Also I am sure there are still things that need fixing. I do have several ideas for expanding on many other systems and adding others

1.0 Version Notes

Changes

  • Rotate furniture buttons to UI
  • Small UI changes
  • Moral system changes
  • Balance changes
  • All offices now visible when selecting office for worker
  • Editors should be more responsive now when an issue is finished
  • Help has been made more helpful
  • Tutorial has been updated

Fixes

  • Comics were falsely displaying being All Ages
  • Comics that were not published with the year were getting awards
  • Franchise creation sometimes falsely shows name was in use
  • New workers were taking long time before they start working after spawning in
  • Small UI fixes
  • Fixed path finding bug in basemen causing workers to teleport
  • Player company size was not saved and loaded correctly
  • Fixed player being able to give raises to AI company workers

