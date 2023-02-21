Comic Company Manager is now out of Early Access!

Time has finally arrived for 1.0 and the end of Early Access!

I have reached all the feature goals I set for myself at the start of development. It took a little longer than I had intended originally but I’m glad to have managed to get it all done

I want to thank everyone who helped me find bugs and give feedback. You have helped me a great deal! Just seeing people play my game has motivated me a lot.

As for the future of the game after this all I can say is that I am not done. There are many things I want to do. First amongst them is the overhaul of the printing system that I am not happy with currently. Also I am sure there are still things that need fixing. I do have several ideas for expanding on many other systems and adding others

1.0 Version Notes

Changes

Rotate furniture buttons to UI

Small UI changes

Moral system changes

Balance changes

All offices now visible when selecting office for worker

Editors should be more responsive now when an issue is finished

Help has been made more helpful

Tutorial has been updated

Fixes