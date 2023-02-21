 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 21 February 2023

Experimental Multi-Culture Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10601685 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Experimental fix to hopefully work for our friends in other cultures (e.g. Brazil) who are having issues with how projects are being read/ran.

