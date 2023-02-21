-"Choose Your Reward" in Tower Climb replaced with Sidekicks. Every 10 floors you will have the choice of 3 sidekicks, each provides a different perk such as an exp boost, merchant discount, loot drop rate increase, etc. Sidekicks vary based on dungeon and you can have up to 3. Sidekicks will reset whenever you exit the dungeon. More detailed post coming soon.
HyperLeague Heroes update for 21 February 2023
Version 2.12 - Sidekicks
Patchnotes via Steam Community
