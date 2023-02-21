 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HyperLeague Heroes update for 21 February 2023

Version 2.12 - Sidekicks

Share · View all patches · Build 10601645 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-"Choose Your Reward" in Tower Climb replaced with Sidekicks. Every 10 floors you will have the choice of 3 sidekicks, each provides a different perk such as an exp boost, merchant discount, loot drop rate increase, etc. Sidekicks vary based on dungeon and you can have up to 3. Sidekicks will reset whenever you exit the dungeon. More detailed post coming soon.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1846031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link