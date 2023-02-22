Polishing and Fixes

Meow my friends! We updated the game with some adjustments.

UI polishing

Aditional SFX

SFX and BGM volume level balancing

Independent sound level option for the end game music

Zoom In: you can zoom in a bit more to see things closer

Minor Bug Fixes

We were dealing with a bug where achievements weren't showing up to some players. This bug is challenging to reproduce, so we decided to change our Steamworks communication system to a custom one. We hope that this won't happen anymore, but please let us know of any issues if it happens to you.

PS: keep in mind that if Steam or your connection is down, similar problems may always occur.