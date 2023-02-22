Polishing and Fixes

Meow my friends! We updated the game with some adjustments.
- UI polishing
- Aditional SFX
- SFX and BGM volume level balancing
- Independent sound level option for the end game music
- Zoom In: you can zoom in a bit more to see things closer
- Minor Bug Fixes
We were dealing with a bug where achievements weren't showing up to some players. This bug is challenging to reproduce, so we decided to change our Steamworks communication system to a custom one. We hope that this won't happen anymore, but please let us know of any issues if it happens to you.
PS: keep in mind that if Steam or your connection is down, similar problems may always occur.
