Hidden Cats in London update for 22 February 2023

Polishing and Fixes

Hidden Cats in London update for 22 February 2023

Meow my friends! We updated the game with some adjustments.

  • UI polishing
  • Aditional SFX
  • SFX and BGM volume level balancing
  • Independent sound level option for the end game music
  • Zoom In: you can zoom in a bit more to see things closer
  • Minor Bug Fixes

We were dealing with a bug where achievements weren't showing up to some players. This bug is challenging to reproduce, so we decided to change our Steamworks communication system to a custom one. We hope that this won't happen anymore, but please let us know of any issues if it happens to you.

PS: keep in mind that if Steam or your connection is down, similar problems may always occur.

