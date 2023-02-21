Patch v28.1

//misc changes
- Compendium - Beastiary: Some of the rarer enemies now only need 9 kills (instead of 99) to reveal their info, such as Champions, Elden Tree, etc.
- Clashful Cards: After finishing the game the Menu Back will now take you to the hub (instead of the title screen).
//bug fixes
- Fixed numerous incorrect texts related to the updated source text (eg missing texts, travellers speaking robot, etc).
- Boneworld Challenges: Your online scores weren't being saved locally so your current score wasn't being shown and you could replay the Daily.
- Crypt Hub - Piggy Bank: If you attempted to buy a Hero Soul but couldn't afford it then it would instead sell a Soul.
- Crypt Hub - Game Mode Doors: They were only updating their locked/gem state when you entered the crypt so weren't instantly updating if for example you bought/sold meta.
- Crypt Hub - Meta Altar: It was creating a second background behind the background.
- Compendium - Beastiary: Opening it when using full Mouse Support would cause a crash.
- Compendium - Beastiary: Fixed some issues related to switching between page 1<>4, and the last page items.
- Compendium - Beastiary: The Anthropomorphic Shroom wasn't being added.
