 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Digital Diamond Baseball V10 update for 21 February 2023

Minor Patch V10.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10601596 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This release fixes an issue with the "flyout" Board Game Companion Command. Specifically when the runner on third is out tagging up and the runner on first advances on second on the throw (F7 R3X R1).

Changed files in this update

Digital Diamond Baseball V10 Content Depot 1916341
  • Loading history…
Digital Diamond Baseball V10 Depot Win32 Depot 1916342
  • Loading history…
Digital Diamond Baseball V10 Depot MacOS Depot 1916343
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link