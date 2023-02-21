This release fixes an issue with the "flyout" Board Game Companion Command. Specifically when the runner on third is out tagging up and the runner on first advances on second on the throw (F7 R3X R1).
Digital Diamond Baseball V10 update for 21 February 2023
Minor Patch V10.2.0
