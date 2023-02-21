 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Engine Evolution 2022 update for 21 February 2023

2022 version released

Share · View all patches · Build 10601389 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The 2022 version is now fully released! Including

  • Improved gameplay
  • New matchmaker
  • Reworked formulas
  • Much more!

Join the games Discord.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1871991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link