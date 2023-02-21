2022 version released

The 2022 version is now fully released! Including
- Improved gameplay
- New matchmaker
- Reworked formulas
- Much more!
Join the games Discord.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The 2022 version is now fully released! Including
Join the games Discord.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update