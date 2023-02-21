Alpha 36 hotfix 2

This patch fixes the biggest issues with the most recent release. Big thanks to everyone for reporting bugs and being patient with me!

Fixed a bug that prevented the game from launching after modifying keybindings.

Fixed a bug that broke pathfinding across Z-levels.

Fixed a crash caused by drag and dropping prisoners on the map while they were still outside the home map.

Fixed a Z-level scrolling crash.

Doors and gates can now be built outside without requiring the "building interior" tiles being placed first.