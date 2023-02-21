 Skip to content

KeeperRL update for 21 February 2023

Alpha 36 hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10601219 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes the biggest issues with the most recent release. Big thanks to everyone for reporting bugs and being patient with me!

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the game from launching after modifying keybindings.
  • Fixed a bug that broke pathfinding across Z-levels.
  • Fixed a crash caused by drag and dropping prisoners on the map while they were still outside the home map.
  • Fixed a Z-level scrolling crash.
  • Doors and gates can now be built outside without requiring the "building interior" tiles being placed first.

