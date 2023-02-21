Hotfix Patch: V.2.4.2 is live now!

Hello Adventurers,

We've just released hotfix 2.4.2.

We would like to thank you for constant support, bug reports and feedbacks - that helped as a lot in preparing this hotfix!



Network synchronization of all constructions in co-op sessions is now changed. This will result in smaller performance drops when moving around bases full of player-built structures

Players should be now able to finish building the Mud Wall, even if it was placed on an uneven terrain

3 floor limit for custom constructions should be now applied properly

Building the footbridge simultaneously with another player should not lead a crash

Players should no longer be able to stick their heads through the tree while on a Tree House

Climbing place is now better aligned with the Tree House Platforms

Tree Platform ghosts should now have proper collisions

Player who drowned while holding heavy object should not respawn with that object

Vsync setting now remains unchanged after restarting the game

Player no longer has to view all versions of construction to have it marked as read in Notebook

Human AI no longer randomly stop following player

Footbridge lenght limit should now be applied properly

Stay sane on the treetops!

Creepy Jar Team