Hotfix Patch: V.2.4.2 is live now!

Hello Adventurers,
We've just released hotfix 2.4.2.
We would like to thank you for constant support, bug reports and feedbacks - that helped as a lot in preparing this hotfix!
- Network synchronization of all constructions in co-op sessions is now changed. This will result in smaller performance drops when moving around bases full of player-built structures
- Players should be now able to finish building the Mud Wall, even if it was placed on an uneven terrain
- 3 floor limit for custom constructions should be now applied properly
- Building the footbridge simultaneously with another player should not lead a crash
- Players should no longer be able to stick their heads through the tree while on a Tree House
- Climbing place is now better aligned with the Tree House Platforms
- Tree Platform ghosts should now have proper collisions
- Player who drowned while holding heavy object should not respawn with that object
- Vsync setting now remains unchanged after restarting the game
- Player no longer has to view all versions of construction to have it marked as read in Notebook
- Human AI no longer randomly stop following player
- Footbridge lenght limit should now be applied properly
Stay sane on the treetops!
Creepy Jar Team
