 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Green Hell update for 21 February 2023

Hotfix Patch: V.2.4.2 is live now!

Share · View all patches · Build 10601165 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Adventurers,

We've just released hotfix 2.4.2.
We would like to thank you for constant support, bug reports and feedbacks - that helped as a lot in preparing this hotfix!

  • Network synchronization of all constructions in co-op sessions is now changed. This will result in smaller performance drops when moving around bases full of player-built structures

  • Players should be now able to finish building the Mud Wall, even if it was placed on an uneven terrain
  • 3 floor limit for custom constructions should be now applied properly
  • Building the footbridge simultaneously with another player should not lead a crash
  • Players should no longer be able to stick their heads through the tree while on a Tree House
  • Climbing place is now better aligned with the Tree House Platforms
  • Tree Platform ghosts should now have proper collisions
  • Player who drowned while holding heavy object should not respawn with that object
  • Vsync setting now remains unchanged after restarting the game
  • Player no longer has to view all versions of construction to have it marked as read in Notebook
  • Human AI no longer randomly stop following player
  • Footbridge lenght limit should now be applied properly

Stay sane on the treetops!
Creepy Jar Team

Changed files in this update

Green Hell - DATA Depot 815372
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link