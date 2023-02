Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.25.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10601090 · Last edited 21 February 2023 – 11:39:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

New Skin:

Egyptian Venture Skin

New Blocks (R&D Only):

Reticule Research Black Wire

Reticule Research Yellow Wire

Reticule Research Input Value

Reticule Research Signal Extender

Reticule Research Stopwatch

Reticule Research One Way Wire

Reticule Research Value Adder

Reticule Research Value Subtractor

Reticule Research Value Multiplier

Reticule Research Value Divider

Reticule Research Actuating Ramp

Reticule Research Value Display

Reticule Research Value Equals

Reticule Research Value Greater Than

Reticule Research Value Less Than

Reticule Research Logic XOR

Reticule Research Variable Colour Pixel

Reticule Research Fixed Colour Pixel

Translations have been updated for our Czech, Japanese and German friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from: