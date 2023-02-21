Update 0.8.7.8

- give experience points for unlocking doors (skill or key) similar to other skill actions; adjusted xp for these skill actions
- player movement: slower movement speed when walking backwards while targeting (experimental)
- fixed minor delay in ranged enemy red pointer warning
- fixed stealth attacks sometimes missing target
- fixed additional issues with point and click commands for stealth attacks
- hard difficulty: made ranged warning duration more generous but increased melee attack speed for enemies
- don't cancel point and click walk commands when opening inventory
- show 'Stealing' headline on loot container if appropriate
- local co-op: allow walk commands through map UI similar to singleplayer
- local co-op: fixed a few issues with using the shortcut travel markers
- fixed a few pickpocketing issues when targeting walking characters
- fixed some NPC reactions to stealing
- improved NPC waypoint handling
- fixed a few other smaller NPC issues throughout the game
- Fleshface in Tauris can also be activated now by puking next to him
- fixed Bunker17 not yielding exploration xp
- allow selling Nano Health
- fixed input conflict between back button and other actions on custom button bindings
- world map travel speed: allow toggling back to slow while traveling
- added some missing German text
- several major framework additions and changes behind the scenes (should hopefully not break anything)
- replaced random loot calculation (should have similar results, was updated for better data analysis)
- additional minor bug fixes and improvements
Context: These are ongoing quality improvements and bug fixes. We're also working on new content and other improvements.
Latest roadmap:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/941460/view/5009714462588640927
Changed files in this update