Death Trash update for 21 February 2023

Update 0.8.7.8

21 February 2023

  • give experience points for unlocking doors (skill or key) similar to other skill actions; adjusted xp for these skill actions
  • player movement: slower movement speed when walking backwards while targeting (experimental)
  • fixed minor delay in ranged enemy red pointer warning
  • fixed stealth attacks sometimes missing target
  • fixed additional issues with point and click commands for stealth attacks
  • hard difficulty: made ranged warning duration more generous but increased melee attack speed for enemies
  • don't cancel point and click walk commands when opening inventory
  • show 'Stealing' headline on loot container if appropriate
  • local co-op: allow walk commands through map UI similar to singleplayer
  • local co-op: fixed a few issues with using the shortcut travel markers
  • fixed a few pickpocketing issues when targeting walking characters
  • fixed some NPC reactions to stealing
  • improved NPC waypoint handling
  • fixed a few other smaller NPC issues throughout the game
  • Fleshface in Tauris can also be activated now by puking next to him
  • fixed Bunker17 not yielding exploration xp
  • allow selling Nano Health
  • fixed input conflict between back button and other actions on custom button bindings
  • world map travel speed: allow toggling back to slow while traveling
  • added some missing German text
  • several major framework additions and changes behind the scenes (should hopefully not break anything)
  • replaced random loot calculation (should have similar results, was updated for better data analysis)
  • additional minor bug fixes and improvements

Context: These are ongoing quality improvements and bug fixes. We're also working on new content and other improvements.

Latest roadmap:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/941460/view/5009714462588640927

