- changed campaign reroll cost to draw from total campaign funds, but reroll cost will persist between missions
- changed first reroll cost to zero
- fixed triggers not registering from last patch
- increased missile barrage radius, decreased its range
- adjusted hate calculation from +0.25 per kill to +X where X is overkill damage dealt
- changed zoom controller bindings to left/right bumper
- added pause menu to controllers
- added main menu, mode select, and ship select controller support
Star Survivor - Prologue update for 21 February 2023
Hot Patch 2/21/2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update