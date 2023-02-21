 Skip to content

Star Survivor - Prologue update for 21 February 2023

Hot Patch 2/21/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10601060 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • changed campaign reroll cost to draw from total campaign funds, but reroll cost will persist between missions
  • changed first reroll cost to zero
  • fixed triggers not registering from last patch
  • increased missile barrage radius, decreased its range
  • adjusted hate calculation from +0.25 per kill to +X where X is overkill damage dealt
  • changed zoom controller bindings to left/right bumper
  • added pause menu to controllers
  • added main menu, mode select, and ship select controller support

