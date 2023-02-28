Patch Version v0.400.27 Active Pause

Hello everyone!

As always we are keen on your feedback and doing our best to implement your ideas to fit our vision for the game. Today we are releasing the latest patch for A Hero's Rest, including some of the most requested features to date.

To make it easier we put together a patch-highlight video, for those who prefer to get the news in that format.

As always, below, Patch notes for Version v0.400.27:

New Features:

Active Pause:

This highly requested feature, will allow you to pause the game and take the time you need to craft, build, manage your inventory and more.

Active Pause can be accessed by clicking the pause icon in the Speed controls or by pressing the slow speed hotkey [1] twice.

Some upgrades & actions that require time to pass will not be available during pause.

Active pause can be used in all difficulties.

---

Daily Quests:

Quests can now be set as daily from the inventory menu. This will allow you to set a specific number of quests to be repeatable and automatically post them once they are taken by Heroes.

The Standard posting fee applies when posting a quest in this manner. If you don't have the resources to re-post that quest, the quest will be removed by the Hero taking it and you will receive a Warning Notification of what quest failed to re-post.

Daily quests are limited and are unlocked by defeating new Bosses that threaten your Town for a total of 10 Daily Quests, with an additional 2 quests given for reaching Barren Reputation in Relaxing difficulty .

A counter in the Inventory window will show how many Daily Quests you have still available.

With the introduction of Daily Quests, the maximum quest limit has been decreased to 5 / 8 / 12 / 18 / 30 down from 5 / 10 / 14 / 20 / 99 from Deserted to Glamorus respectively.

Daily Quests can also be set as High Priority or Reserved to a specific Hero in the same fashion that normal quests can.

---

Hero Retention:

When the Hero's Morale is depleted, they will now protest in front of the innkeeper for a day's length, during this time you will have the opportunity to pay off the hero and convince them to stay at the price of 500 / 1000 / 1500 gold per Hero Level based on the current difficulty.

Selecting a protesting Hero will prompt a pop-up in the Hero Sheet, that will allow you to pay the Hero's Demanded sum, or release them from your roster immediately.

Heroes that are compensated, will continue their business as usual and finish their shopping routine. They will also have their morale restored to Neutral (50%).

If the Hero protesting is in your favourites list, a notification will inform you that he is considering retiring.

Heroes that are not paid off in time, will permanently retire from your Hero roster.

---

New Proficiency: Focus

introducing a new set of Items for your Heroes - Magic Focus! Equip your heroes with everything they need to succeed in their journey, with 32 new customizable foci that can be crafted at the Tailor.

The Foci are the ideal item to boost your Heroes' Intelligence and bring a mystic appeal to them.

Changes:

When checking classes in the Class Manager, it will now display the number of Heroes currently recruited for each class.



When Hovering over the fast travel buttons to check the Vendor's Stock, it will now show the stock in detail for the separated categories at a glance.

---

Fixes & Improvements: