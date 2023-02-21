Patch Note V0.3.15

Added a setting menu for test dummies. Now HP and refresh rate of dummies could be modified

Increased maximum number of the Mutants from 8 to 12

Increased Spine of the Chimpanzee’s maximum vessels from 3 to 4

Increased Poison Bag of the Wyvern’s basic damage from 12 to 15

Increased Prototype Rock’s maximum brain capacity from 12 to 14

Fixed several UI text bugs

Fixed a bug where operation instructions did not change while using controllers