Bio Prototype update for 21 February 2023

Patch Note V0.3.15

Build 10600961

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a setting menu for test dummies. Now HP and refresh rate of dummies could be modified
Increased maximum number of the Mutants from 8 to 12
Increased Spine of the Chimpanzee’s maximum vessels from 3 to 4
Increased Poison Bag of the Wyvern’s basic damage from 12 to 15
Increased Prototype Rock’s maximum brain capacity from 12 to 14
Fixed several UI text bugs
Fixed a bug where operation instructions did not change while using controllers

