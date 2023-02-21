Added a setting menu for test dummies. Now HP and refresh rate of dummies could be modified
Increased maximum number of the Mutants from 8 to 12
Increased Spine of the Chimpanzee’s maximum vessels from 3 to 4
Increased Poison Bag of the Wyvern’s basic damage from 12 to 15
Increased Prototype Rock’s maximum brain capacity from 12 to 14
Fixed several UI text bugs
Fixed a bug where operation instructions did not change while using controllers
Patch Note V0.3.15
Added a setting menu for test dummies. Now HP and refresh rate of dummies could be modified
