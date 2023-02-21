0.25 TimeAto 🍅

This Update brings a lot of quality of life improvements and fixes regarding error messages and the Wizard dialog.

There were a surprising amount of annoying bugs that made it into the "stable" release that will be fixed with this release.

PEBI is made to help you, the emote artists, with your art, work and workflow. If something is annoying, please report this to us[u][/u], so we can fix it.

Also the default start location of PEBI's windows changed, it's experimental, so please report issues if you see some.

For a full list of changes and fixes, please read the change log below, but here are the most important things:

Default Sizes

BubbleBerry noted that in PEBI's main window default sizes were missing that are important for emote artists (28px, 56px).

I am not quite sure why they were missing. Maybe the window was too small or we just overlooked them, because "Advanced Preview" is fully customizable or we just forgot.

In any case, they are now added 💖.

Banner Maker

Can finally save/load the last images and positions on each banner and got keyboard arrow-controls for layer positioning.

TimeAto 🍅

A tool requested by Jasmineitor to have a reminder to take regular breaks while working.

If people like it I will add more customization like a background image, font type, font color, font auto size.

It might be inspired by the The Pomodoro Technique TM but due to international copyright laws it's not The Pomodoro Technique TM.

Tile Generator

The Tile Sheet Generator got a big overhaul, to support the workflow of emote artists even better.

Live-Preview

Copy-To-Clipboard without saving

Color swapping area colors for a checkerboard effect Text Color Auto Choosable Own Image on Tiles ideal for Stream-Avatar assets, to have a basic "body" template to draw items and assets on



QR-Code

The Text 2 QR-Code has finally a choosable background color.

Change Log

And the change logs of course.

Does anyone even read these? ^^"