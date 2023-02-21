Patch note 1.2.1

Bug fixes:
- Schematics should now drop in chapters 5-5 and 8-5.
- You no longer need to unequip generals’ items before using them in the crafting menu.
- Generals’ and Heroes’ descriptions now display correct cooldown information when upgrading in research.
Improvements:
- New UI setting
- Items now have unique names.
- Crafting skins won’t cause schematics to disappear.
Follow us on:
🔸 Discord: https://discord.com/invite/zHrRdQDYfn
🔸 QQ Group 1: 725743796 (almost full)
🔸 QQ Group 2: 399462992 (almost full)
🔸 QQ Group 3: 528294720
🔹 Hope everyone can support us by clicking Follow REBORN PAGE and Wishlist our upcoming game or DLC in the following time.
Changed files in this update