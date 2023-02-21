 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Love n War: Hero by Chance II update for 21 February 2023

Patch note 1.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10600866 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Schematics should now drop in chapters 5-5 and 8-5.
  • You no longer need to unequip generals’ items before using them in the crafting menu.
  • Generals’ and Heroes’ descriptions now display correct cooldown information when upgrading in research.

Improvements:

  • New UI setting
  • Items now have unique names.
  • Crafting skins won’t cause schematics to disappear.

Follow us on:
🔸 Discord: https://discord.com/invite/zHrRdQDYfn
🔸 QQ Group 1: 725743796 (almost full)
🔸 QQ Group 2: 399462992 (almost full)
🔸 QQ Group 3: 528294720
🔹 Hope everyone can support us by clicking Follow REBORN PAGE and Wishlist our upcoming game or DLC in the following time.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1627681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link