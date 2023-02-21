Patch note 1.2.1

Bug fixes:

Schematics should now drop in chapters 5-5 and 8-5.

You no longer need to unequip generals’ items before using them in the crafting menu.

Generals’ and Heroes’ descriptions now display correct cooldown information when upgrading in research.

Improvements:

New UI setting

Items now have unique names.

Crafting skins won’t cause schematics to disappear.

