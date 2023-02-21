 Skip to content

Animal Shelter update for 21 February 2023

Patch 1.2.11

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Valentine's Day event has ended
  • Fixed loading horse appearance (especially slim/heavy version and associated materials)
  • Fixed scaling of bridle and rains
  • Fixed loading currently selected equipped slot
  • Added outlines for bridles

