- Valentine's Day event has ended
- Fixed loading horse appearance (especially slim/heavy version and associated materials)
- Fixed scaling of bridle and rains
- Fixed loading currently selected equipped slot
- Added outlines for bridles
Animal Shelter update for 21 February 2023
Patch 1.2.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
