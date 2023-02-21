PTB v1.5.0 Update!

Completely new Song selection (Let us know, what you think)

Added 2 new Songs! Destroy and Vessel

Added practice mode! Select a start time and song speed. Practice a part until you master it

Manual mode does no longer submit scores! This change has happened as manual mode gives an unfair advantage to some users

Added several accessibility options! (You can now disable, flash events, color change events and the shake effect. You can find them under the visuals tab in the song selection)

Song selection no longer lags when scrolling over custom songs

Removed ship from Results and Failed UI

Added curated difficulty rating for sorting by difficulty

Updated several prefabs

Added FPS limiter

Added toggle to switch between 2 cube rotation mode. Button is called uniform rotation

Fixed several issues with the leaderboard

Fixed volume while adjusting volume

Updated fading between songs to be smoother while scrolling through many songs

Lowered laser bloom intensity

Change interpolation mode for skins from Bilinear to Nearest neighbor (makes the skins less blurry)

You can now select multiple consecutive object by shift + right click (just like in Windows explorer)

Map Editor is more snappy when changing stuff