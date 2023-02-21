 Skip to content

Rhythm Bang [PTB] update for 21 February 2023

PTB v1.5.0 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10600616 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Completely new Song selection (Let us know, what you think)

  • Added 2 new Songs! Destroy and Vessel

  • Added practice mode! Select a start time and song speed. Practice a part until you master it

  • Manual mode does no longer submit scores! This change has happened as manual mode gives an unfair advantage to some users

  • Added several accessibility options! (You can now disable, flash events, color change events and the shake effect. You can find them under the visuals tab in the song selection)

  • Song selection no longer lags when scrolling over custom songs

  • Removed ship from Results and Failed UI

  • Added curated difficulty rating for sorting by difficulty

  • Updated several prefabs

  • Added FPS limiter

  • Added toggle to switch between 2 cube rotation mode. Button is called uniform rotation

  • Fixed several issues with the leaderboard

  • Fixed volume while adjusting volume

  • Updated fading between songs to be smoother while scrolling through many songs

  • Lowered laser bloom intensity

  • Change interpolation mode for skins from Bilinear to Nearest neighbor (makes the skins less blurry)

  • You can now select multiple consecutive object by shift + right click (just like in Windows explorer)

  • Map Editor is more snappy when changing stuff

  • Selected cubes will now have a blue trail

Changed files in this update

