Completely new Song selection (Let us know, what you think)
Added 2 new Songs! Destroy and Vessel
Added practice mode! Select a start time and song speed. Practice a part until you master it
Manual mode does no longer submit scores! This change has happened as manual mode gives an unfair advantage to some users
Added several accessibility options! (You can now disable, flash events, color change events and the shake effect. You can find them under the visuals tab in the song selection)
Song selection no longer lags when scrolling over custom songs
Removed ship from Results and Failed UI
Added curated difficulty rating for sorting by difficulty
Updated several prefabs
Added FPS limiter
Added toggle to switch between 2 cube rotation mode. Button is called uniform rotation
Fixed several issues with the leaderboard
Fixed volume while adjusting volume
Updated fading between songs to be smoother while scrolling through many songs
Lowered laser bloom intensity
Change interpolation mode for skins from Bilinear to Nearest neighbor (makes the skins less blurry)
You can now select multiple consecutive object by shift + right click (just like in Windows explorer)
Map Editor is more snappy when changing stuff
Selected cubes will now have a blue trail
Rhythm Bang [PTB] update for 21 February 2023
PTB v1.5.0 Update!
