Wadality update for 21 February 2023

v0.3.3f4 - Regular update, new outfits, bug fixes

v0.3.3f4 - Regular update, new outfits, bug fixes

Build 10600566

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Few features are added:

  • new outfits.
  • new combination (shock + bio).
  • stability and performance improvements.
  • vending machines are now selling WadaPoints.
  • 500WP review reward program (leave game review and get 500 Wada Points!).
  • bug fixes.

Wadality Content Depot 1705031
