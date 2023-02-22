Update Announcement on February 22: Zongmen is born

-
Added the basic module of Zen Gate, which allows you to get a letter of introduction to join the Zen Gate by attending the Ascending Fairy Congress and other NPCS
-
Added the function of small ratio and big ratio of Zongmen. The victory can get the opportunity to promote inner door and true disciple
-
Move some of the goods in the Zong Men Treasury to the Zong Men Treasury for sale. The treasure house is refreshed every 10 years
-
Added the Reincarnation attribute to NPCS. As the years go by, the reincarnation generation of NPCS will increase gradually
-
When the state breaks through and obtains the attributes of the acupoints, the refresh function is added. After a certain period of time, the attribute affixes can be understood again
-
Time consumption has been added to the transfer function. It is necessary to pay attention to the passing of time when using the transfer function
-
The survival ability of spirit beasts has been strengthened to some extent
-
Psychic scanning increases the ability to collect fairy grass. After killing demon beasts, you will get fairy grass within the scope of psychic scanning
-
Fixed some monsters accidentally dropping advanced fairy grass
-
Improved Ai behavior for some NPCS
-
Updated the Holy Land scene resources
-
Fixed an issue where the animation would get stuck in some cases while skipping time
13 Golden Dan and above state does not need a referral letter can also join the Zong door
- Temporarily shut down the assignment of tasks to NPCS
Changed files in this update