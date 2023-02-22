 Skip to content

轮回修仙路 update for 22 February 2023

Update Announcement on February 22: Zongmen is born

Update Announcement on February 22: Zongmen is born

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Added the basic module of Zen Gate, which allows you to get a letter of introduction to join the Zen Gate by attending the Ascending Fairy Congress and other NPCS

  2. Added the function of small ratio and big ratio of Zongmen. The victory can get the opportunity to promote inner door and true disciple

  3. Move some of the goods in the Zong Men Treasury to the Zong Men Treasury for sale. The treasure house is refreshed every 10 years

  4. Added the Reincarnation attribute to NPCS. As the years go by, the reincarnation generation of NPCS will increase gradually

  5. When the state breaks through and obtains the attributes of the acupoints, the refresh function is added. After a certain period of time, the attribute affixes can be understood again

  6. Time consumption has been added to the transfer function. It is necessary to pay attention to the passing of time when using the transfer function

  7. The survival ability of spirit beasts has been strengthened to some extent

  8. Psychic scanning increases the ability to collect fairy grass. After killing demon beasts, you will get fairy grass within the scope of psychic scanning

  9. Fixed some monsters accidentally dropping advanced fairy grass

  10. Improved Ai behavior for some NPCS

  11. Updated the Holy Land scene resources

  12. Fixed an issue where the animation would get stuck in some cases while skipping time

13 Golden Dan and above state does not need a referral letter can also join the Zong door

  1. Temporarily shut down the assignment of tasks to NPCS

