Update Announcement on February 22: Zongmen is born

Added the basic module of Zen Gate, which allows you to get a letter of introduction to join the Zen Gate by attending the Ascending Fairy Congress and other NPCS

Added the function of small ratio and big ratio of Zongmen. The victory can get the opportunity to promote inner door and true disciple

Move some of the goods in the Zong Men Treasury to the Zong Men Treasury for sale. The treasure house is refreshed every 10 years

Added the Reincarnation attribute to NPCS. As the years go by, the reincarnation generation of NPCS will increase gradually

When the state breaks through and obtains the attributes of the acupoints, the refresh function is added. After a certain period of time, the attribute affixes can be understood again

Time consumption has been added to the transfer function. It is necessary to pay attention to the passing of time when using the transfer function

The survival ability of spirit beasts has been strengthened to some extent

Psychic scanning increases the ability to collect fairy grass. After killing demon beasts, you will get fairy grass within the scope of psychic scanning

Fixed some monsters accidentally dropping advanced fairy grass

Improved Ai behavior for some NPCS

Updated the Holy Land scene resources