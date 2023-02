Share · View all patches · Build 10600250 · Last edited 21 February 2023 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The TerraTech Prospector Edition is out now!

This edition includes the base game, R&D Labs and five skin packs.

Grabbing this bundle means you save 10% on everything included in it!

Check it out now or tell a friend.