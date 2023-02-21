0.87 Update

- Add new
Ba Duan/
Water Stop/
Place Divineskills, replace the
White Clouds Outinitial skill of Yiyi into
Ba Duan
- Add online lobby, now it supports search online rooms
- Add
(Y)Yue Maidenand
(Y)Ice Tornadoes
- Add
Hide projectileoption, which can hide all projectiles
- Add
Yin&
Yangcount hint for Yiyi's third talent
- Add abbreviate number of
Pand
E
- HUD Kill / gem stones / sprite stones now shows abbreviate number
- Fix multiplayer room can join up to 5 player issue
- Fix some i18n text issue of synergy
For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together
And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here
Changed files in this update