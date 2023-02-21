 Skip to content

江湖幸存者 update for 21 February 2023

0.87 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10600233

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add new Ba Duan / Water Stop / Place Divine skills, replace the White Clouds Out initial skill of Yiyi into Ba Duan
  2. Add online lobby, now it supports search online rooms
  3. Add (Y)Yue Maiden and (Y)Ice Tornadoes
  4. Add Hide projectile option, which can hide all projectiles
  5. Add Yin & Yang count hint for Yiyi's third talent
  6. Add abbreviate number of P and E
  7. HUD Kill / gem stones / sprite stones now shows abbreviate number
  8. Fix multiplayer room can join up to 5 player issue
  9. Fix some i18n text issue of synergy

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together
And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here

