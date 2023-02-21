 Skip to content

Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed update for 21 February 2023

February Fixes Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Fixed a random issue that OJ18 - The Ravages of Mohgra could fail without a reason
  • Fixed random issues with Blisk enemies and Agent Oranchov showing wrong behavior when the Dislocator was used
  • Fixed some stability issues where the combination of Saucer destruction on a city, followed by a player death thus restarting / reloading the last checkpoint would cause hangs or freezes
  • Fixed a balancing issue when Quantum Deconstructor and Sonic Boom are used together, causing the Quantum Deconstructor to do less damage
  • Fixed some saucer camera behavior especially for looking down causing judders
  • Fixed some Furon handbook entries being not unlocked properly
  • Fixed a music issue during ARK16 - The Coming of Arkvoodle
  • Fixed an issue that was caused by the alert level modification player cheat persisting wrongly across reloads
  • Fixed a random issue, Natalia getting stuck in the escort mission “SM15 - You Only Live 137 Times”
  • Fixed a random issue, the Turret behavior in the mission “SM15 - You Only Live 137 Times”
  • Fixed so the Ninja Bodyguard mutator is no longer visible in certain cutscenes during mission 9 – “The Majestic File”.
  • Fixed a replay issue from the Holopox deck (mission 06 – “No Pox Please We're British”).
  • Fixed that the subtitles do not follow the voice over during a cutscene in Oddjob 01 – “I Left My Parts In San Fran... Err, Bay City”.
  • Fixed an audio issue encountered in the cutscene after completing Arkvoodle mission 16 – “The Coming of Arkvoodle”.
  • Fixed so the Dislocator will not lose ammo under certain circumstances in Solaris.
  • Fixed SFX issues in Takoshima
  • Fixed a number of respawn issues in water

Stability issues:

  • Fixed a rare crash in Takoshima when the alert level is raised
  • Fixed a rare crash after an attack wave in mission 20 - "The Comrade Who Came From The Cold".
  • Fixed a rare crash at the end of mission 2 - "Where Have All The Flower Children Gone?".

Community reported issues fixed:

  • Fixed a rare crash whilst exiting the Jukebox
  • Fixed that the Moghra egg in OddJob 18 – “The Ravages of Mohgra” is overly sensitive to disturbance.
  • Fixed so the proximity detector is now functioning when discovering Furotech Cell or Artefacts in Takoshima.
  • Fixed an issue after Photo Mode in Solaris, where Crypto's breathing bubble is active in Bodysnatch.
  • Fixed the Jukebox, so every song is playing.
  • Fixed audio issues during a cutscene after completing Arkvoodle mission 16 – “The Coming of Arkvoodle”.
  • Fixed audio issues during a cutscene in mission 16 – “Kojira Kaiju Battle”.
  • Fixed an audio issue during a cutscene in OddJob 01 – “I Left My Parts In San Fran... Err, Bay City

