Cyclo Chambers is out NOW!

Hey yo,

Exactly what the title says - Cyclo Chambers is releasing today. I'll keep this one short, because I know people don't like reading overlong posts.

If you don't know what Cyclo Chambers, first of all, it has nothing to do with bicycles. But it IS a twin-stick arena shooter where you try to synergize items and become overpowered.

This full version includes:

**

Over 150 items.

10 playable characters.

4 chambers to play in.

Endless possibilities for item combinations.

Achievements.

**

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2146180/Cyclo_Chambers/

What the future holds?

Well, I do have a document for future updates that includes ideas for over 100 new items, handful new characters and NPCs, game modes and mechanics. Obviously, not all of the ideas will end up in the game in the future for one reason or another, but Cyclo Chambers will be updated and expanded.

That's it for now.

Cheers,

---Hobofeller