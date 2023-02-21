 Skip to content

Lodventure update for 21 February 2023

Hotfixes v0.2.6.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where skill points could not be spent to unlock skills.(This was caused by yesterdays attributes update, sorry for any inconvenience)
  • Fixed a bug when sometimes caretaker attribute would not apply on weapons.

