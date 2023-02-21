New playable competition in Italy

Hello,
We have been working over the last few weeks on a new major update for Pro Basketball Manager. Several promotion/relegation bugs have been fixed, and we have also added a new playable league: the third division in Italy! With 64 teams and four different groups, the league will bring you many new challenges to accomplish in Italian basketball!
You need to create a new career to get all the fixes included in the game.
Several smaller problems have also been fixed in this update:
- Fixed promotions/relegations in Poland
- Italian League 3 playable
- Fixed validation of brackets in the dataeditor
- Improved layout when editing a person in the dataeditor
- Improved layout when editing a city in the dataeditor
- Fixed inactive teams
- Updated reputation of all staffs
- Fixed nationalities of many players
- Added renown when exporting the teams to CSV
- Fixed games played on mondays in domestic leagues with several groups
- Improved simulation speed on the first day of the month
- Fixed filters on the transfer market page
- Fixed teams participating in the Adriatic leagues
- Fixed layout bug when adding filters in the search for players
- Fixed layout bug with windowed game
We would like to thank all of you for helping us improving Pro Basketball Manager!
Good game!
