New playable competition in Italy

Hello,

We have been working over the last few weeks on a new major update for Pro Basketball Manager. Several promotion/relegation bugs have been fixed, and we have also added a new playable league: the third division in Italy! With 64 teams and four different groups, the league will bring you many new challenges to accomplish in Italian basketball!

You need to create a new career to get all the fixes included in the game.

Several smaller problems have also been fixed in this update:

Fixed promotions/relegations in Poland

Italian League 3 playable

Fixed validation of brackets in the dataeditor

Improved layout when editing a person in the dataeditor

Improved layout when editing a city in the dataeditor

Fixed inactive teams

Updated reputation of all staffs

Fixed nationalities of many players

Added renown when exporting the teams to CSV

Fixed games played on mondays in domestic leagues with several groups

Improved simulation speed on the first day of the month

Fixed filters on the transfer market page

Fixed teams participating in the Adriatic leagues

Fixed layout bug when adding filters in the search for players

Fixed layout bug with windowed game

We would like to thank all of you for helping us improving Pro Basketball Manager!

Good game!