Pro Basketball Manager 2023 update for 21 February 2023

New playable competition in Italy

We have been working over the last few weeks on a new major update for Pro Basketball Manager. Several promotion/relegation bugs have been fixed, and we have also added a new playable league: the third division in Italy! With 64 teams and four different groups, the league will bring you many new challenges to accomplish in Italian basketball!

You need to create a new career to get all the fixes included in the game.

Several smaller problems have also been fixed in this update:

  • Fixed promotions/relegations in Poland
  • Italian League 3 playable
  • Fixed validation of brackets in the dataeditor
  • Improved layout when editing a person in the dataeditor
  • Improved layout when editing a city in the dataeditor
  • Fixed inactive teams
  • Updated reputation of all staffs
  • Fixed nationalities of many players
  • Added renown when exporting the teams to CSV
  • Fixed games played on mondays in domestic leagues with several groups
  • Improved simulation speed on the first day of the month
  • Fixed filters on the transfer market page
  • Fixed teams participating in the Adriatic leagues
  • Fixed layout bug when adding filters in the search for players
  • Fixed layout bug with windowed game

We would like to thank all of you for helping us improving Pro Basketball Manager!

Good game!

