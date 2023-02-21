 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 21 February 2023

Update 1.62-1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10599735

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug with workbench only allowing one use

  • Fixed a bug with throwing rock/grenades to the wrong direction

  • Improved the trajectory finding algorithm for throwing

  • Now you can shift+click to move items around

  • Removed the camera blurring when zoomed in. Instead, a message is shown at the bottom warning player that the camera is zoomed in.

