Fixed a bug with workbench only allowing one use
Fixed a bug with throwing rock/grenades to the wrong direction
Improved the trajectory finding algorithm for throwing
Now you can shift+click to move items around
Removed the camera blurring when zoomed in. Instead, a message is shown at the bottom warning player that the camera is zoomed in.
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 21 February 2023
Update 1.62-1 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
