The Utility Room update for 21 February 2023

Cause of Crashes identified

Build 10599620 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Don't use the STEAMVR BETA with Index headsets. Its been causing 99% of the games crashes.
I foolishly told everyone to use the BETA... Dont.

  • Added a warning on the main menu about using the SteamVR Beta

