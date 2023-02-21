Cause of Crashes identified

Don't use the STEAMVR BETA with Index headsets. Its been causing 99% of the games crashes.
I foolishly told everyone to use the BETA... Dont.
- Added a warning on the main menu about using the SteamVR Beta
