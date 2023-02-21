 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

My Big Sister: Remastered update for 21 February 2023

Achievements Fixed!

Share · View all patches · Build 10599560 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, this is just to notify you all that achievements have been fixed. If anyone is still experiencing this issue please notify me and I shall investigate further.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2118541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link