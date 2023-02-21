 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Infinite Tao update for 21 February 2023

【0221】Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10599309 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix the problem of sound effect failure
  • Repair the problem of UI text display error
  • Repair the problem that the CD of [Dragon Bell] [Tiger Teeth Bangle] is not reduced after startup.
  • Optimize the English text

Changed files in this update

Depot 2151581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link