- Fix the problem of sound effect failure
- Repair the problem of UI text display error
- Repair the problem that the CD of [Dragon Bell] [Tiger Teeth Bangle] is not reduced after startup.
- Optimize the English text
Infinite Tao update for 21 February 2023
【0221】Update
