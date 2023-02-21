Added the ability to cut/paste a selected area.

Added the ability to partially or completely overwrite the copied zone.

Сhanged distribution of auto-miners by asteroids: miners take into account the priority of the mining route, secondarily the number of other miners mining the same asteroid (before the distribution depended on the amount of free storage at the receiving station).

Fixed laser T5 ship's blueprint.

Expanded shipyard F2 article.

Fixed issue that occurred when saving the selected zone as a module and then clicking "Revert".

Fixed an issue with pasting empty walls with the Control modifier causing existing objects to be deleted.

Fixed miner's log message.

Fixed a bug due to which a resource zone occupied by other resources was considered free.

Fixed text position in resource zones view mode.

Fixed issue with saving the original wall material replacement rule after assigning another blueprint.