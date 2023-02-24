Version 1.3.0 - Fantasy Update

Version 1.3.0 is now available and features new fantasy medieval weapons, props and character textures for use in the Level Editor for Workshop levels. Included with the props is also a large variety of trees and small plants and grasses.

New Weapons

Broadsword

Hand-and-a-half Sword

Halberd

War hammer

Chisel

Medieval chair

Goblet

Pitchfork

Rake

Sickle

Wizard Staff

New Character Textures

Peasants

Soldiers

Wizards

New Props

Medieval Props

Foliage

Changelist

Version 1.3.0