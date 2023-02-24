 Skip to content

Paint the Town Red update for 24 February 2023

Version 1.3.0 - Fantasy Update

Paint the Town Red update for 24 February 2023

Version 1.3.0 is now available and features new fantasy medieval weapons, props and character textures for use in the Level Editor for Workshop levels. Included with the props is also a large variety of trees and small plants and grasses.

New Weapons

  • Broadsword
  • Hand-and-a-half Sword
  • Halberd
  • War hammer
  • Chisel
  • Medieval chair
  • Goblet
  • Pitchfork
  • Rake
  • Sickle
  • Wizard Staff

New Character Textures

Peasants

Soldiers

Wizards

New Props

Medieval Props

Foliage

Changelist

Version 1.3.0

  • Added 11 new weapons to the Level Editor
  • Added new Medieval props to the Level Editor
  • Added new Fantasy Medieval character textures to the Level Editor
  • Added new Foliage props to the Level Editor
  • Added 2 new paint textures to the Level Editor
  • Added a Level Editor setting 'Friends Stay Friends' which makes friends always remain friendly
  • Level Editor levels now have a default reflection probe that gets used when outside rooms
  • Level Editor Wall Torch prop sound now stops when turned off
  • Fixed a multiplayer Berserk persistance bug when a player would die with Berserk active and then be resurrected
  • Fixed missing poison effect texture

Changed files in this update

PTTR Windows 64bit Depot 337321
PTTR Mac 64bit Depot 337322
PTTR Linux 64bit Depot 337323
PTTR Windows 32bit Depot 337324
