Version 1.3.0 - Fantasy Update

Version 1.3.0 is now available and features new fantasy medieval weapons, props and character textures for use in the Level Editor for Workshop levels. Included with the props is also a large variety of trees and small plants and grasses.
New Weapons
**
- Broadsword
- Hand-and-a-half Sword
- Halberd
- War hammer
- Chisel
- Medieval chair
- Goblet
- Pitchfork
- Rake
- Sickle
- Wizard Staff
**
New Character Textures
Peasants
Soldiers
Wizards
New Props
Medieval Props
Foliage
Changelist
Version 1.3.0
- Added 11 new weapons to the Level Editor
- Added new Medieval props to the Level Editor
- Added new Fantasy Medieval character textures to the Level Editor
- Added new Foliage props to the Level Editor
- Added 2 new paint textures to the Level Editor
- Added a Level Editor setting 'Friends Stay Friends' which makes friends always remain friendly
- Level Editor levels now have a default reflection probe that gets used when outside rooms
- Level Editor Wall Torch prop sound now stops when turned off
- Fixed a multiplayer Berserk persistance bug when a player would die with Berserk active and then be resurrected
- Fixed missing poison effect texture
Changed files in this update