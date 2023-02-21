Update 4 is out on the main branch! A real time clock, daily quests, and DUCKS!

Howdy, this update didn't go entirely according to plan (watch the devlog for more details on that), but I still added some pretty cool stuff. The real time clock is enabled by default and can be disabled in the settings menu.
changelog:
- Day night cycle now optionally is synced with system clock
- Added a compass
- Added a "chat system" that notifies you of events in game (new quests and such)
- Added a quest system that gives new quests every day
- Added ducks!
- fixed the shop in the swamps not saving
- changed the "how to fish" section to "tutorial"
Changed files in this update