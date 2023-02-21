 Skip to content

Open Fishing XL update for 21 February 2023

Update 4 is out on the main branch! A real time clock, daily quests, and DUCKS!

Build 10599265 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy, this update didn't go entirely according to plan (watch the devlog for more details on that), but I still added some pretty cool stuff. The real time clock is enabled by default and can be disabled in the settings menu.

changelog:

  • Day night cycle now optionally is synced with system clock
  • Added a compass
  • Added a "chat system" that notifies you of events in game (new quests and such)
  • Added a quest system that gives new quests every day
  • Added ducks!
  • fixed the shop in the swamps not saving
  • changed the "how to fish" section to "tutorial"

