Amberial Dreams update for 22 February 2023

Patch Notes 17.0.6a

Build 10599125

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Gooooood day Dreamers!!

Here is a fresh batch of added, improved and fixed features and elements.

NEW

  • A new playable story transition has been added, the Descent! This happens before Amber arrives at the hub after her long slumber.

    • This new transition also teases a few new upcoming pieces..!
    • When coming from this transition, Amber will appear further up in the Overworld.

  • Magnus Splendor: this playable transition and the tutorials are now replayable from the Library instead of being scattered in the Overworld.

IMPROVEMENTS

  • All videos have been re-encoded for higher compatibility. This has confirmed fixing Proton/Steam Deck issues, and possibly a critical bug with some people not being able to start the campaign.
  • All Hall of Portals sections now have 10 levels (except for Featured, which keeps 7).
  • Internal restructuring to the game flow to better accommodate the new playable sequence and future developments.
  • Leaderboards now scale the name of long levels instead of cutting it off.
  • The Garden's features will all be progressively integrated into the rest of the game instead of being their own separate thing.
  • Atelier: the center grid-lines are bolder, and the whole grid now expands to 1000x1000.
  • Exit key arrows now appear behind the game timer.
  • Improved the thumbnail for the level Debris.
  • Light Blocks, Crystals and Pendant Lamps can now be colored.
  • The Evening Star difficulty label has been upgraded to Wicked. These are relative for now.

FIXED

  • Atelier: fixed a bug that made the panning tool bounce from the edges if the cursor was on top of a selected piece.
  • Atelier: fixed returning to the editor after level submission.
  • Atelier & Adventure: fixed a few endless loops due to the new navigation system.
  • Avatars: fixed Dew Avatar not interacting with Flingers.
  • Avatars: fixed Dew Avatar for Autumn appearing temporarily.
  • Campaign: fixed a bug when exiting Amber's descent from the avatar area causing bad issues when returning.
  • Pieces: the Fluff now has better bounding boxes.
  • Pieces: suspension bridge is now longer affected by Flinger.
  • Fixed: leaderboards still submitting on HoP levels using the Coal Avatar.
  • Fixed: tutorial bug/crash caused by the new zoom system.
  • Hall of Portals: fixed a critical navigation bug when moving pages.
  • Level unlocking sound is now properly scaling with the SFX options slider.

WHO DIS?!?

This wouldn't be a tease for an upcoming update, would it..?

COME WITH US WE BE BOUNCIN'

