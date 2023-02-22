Patch Notes 17.0.6a

Share · View all patches · Build 10599125 · Last edited 22 February 2023 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Gooooood day Dreamers!!

Here is a fresh batch of added, improved and fixed features and elements.

NEW

A new playable story transition has been added, the Descent! This happens before Amber arrives at the hub after her long slumber. This new transition also teases a few new upcoming pieces..! When coming from this transition, Amber will appear further up in the Overworld.



Magnus Splendor: this playable transition and the tutorials are now replayable from the Library instead of being scattered in the Overworld.

IMPROVEMENTS

All videos have been re-encoded for higher compatibility. This has confirmed fixing Proton/Steam Deck issues, and possibly a critical bug with some people not being able to start the campaign.

All Hall of Portals sections now have 10 levels (except for Featured, which keeps 7).

Internal restructuring to the game flow to better accommodate the new playable sequence and future developments.

Leaderboards now scale the name of long levels instead of cutting it off.

The Garden's features will all be progressively integrated into the rest of the game instead of being their own separate thing.

Atelier: the center grid-lines are bolder, and the whole grid now expands to 1000x1000.

Exit key arrows now appear behind the game timer.

Improved the thumbnail for the level Debris.

Light Blocks, Crystals and Pendant Lamps can now be colored.

The Evening Star difficulty label has been upgraded to Wicked. These are relative for now.

FIXED

Atelier: fixed a bug that made the panning tool bounce from the edges if the cursor was on top of a selected piece.

Atelier: fixed returning to the editor after level submission.

Atelier & Adventure: fixed a few endless loops due to the new navigation system.

Avatars: fixed Dew Avatar not interacting with Flingers.

Avatars: fixed Dew Avatar for Autumn appearing temporarily.

Campaign: fixed a bug when exiting Amber's descent from the avatar area causing bad issues when returning.

Pieces: the Fluff now has better bounding boxes.

Pieces: suspension bridge is now longer affected by Flinger.

Fixed: leaderboards still submitting on HoP levels using the Coal Avatar.

Fixed: tutorial bug/crash caused by the new zoom system.

Hall of Portals: fixed a critical navigation bug when moving pages.

Level unlocking sound is now properly scaling with the SFX options slider.

