TribeXR DJ School update for 22 February 2023

Tribe 0.10.2 is now Live

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.10.2 Release Notes:

  • Added Dropbox integration. Sign into Drobbox in the Music menu to browse your tracks stored there locally or in the cloud.

  • Added a recording menu to record and save your mixes (records the master output). Recordings are saved to your Music/TribeRecordings folder and can be loaded to decks from there as well.

  • Added POV spectator camera selectable in the Visuals menu or by pressing 6 on your keyboard. Useful for streaming your first person perspective in video calls.

  • Added free Hotel Selina environment

  • Added interactive gamified starter lessons

  • Many audio mixing improvements and bug fixes

  • Removed Oculus 1.0 avatars since support for them is being ended by Meta. Ready Player Me avatars are the only option for now but we plan to add support for Meta's new full-body avatars soon.

