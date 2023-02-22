Tribe 0.10.2 is now Live

0.10.2 Release Notes:

Added Dropbox integration. Sign into Drobbox in the Music menu to browse your tracks stored there locally or in the cloud.

Added a recording menu to record and save your mixes (records the master output). Recordings are saved to your Music/TribeRecordings folder and can be loaded to decks from there as well.

Added POV spectator camera selectable in the Visuals menu or by pressing 6 on your keyboard. Useful for streaming your first person perspective in video calls.

Added free Hotel Selina environment

Added interactive gamified starter lessons

Many audio mixing improvements and bug fixes