Early Access 1 Patch 2023.4

- Ticket #1412 Clearing orbit data on Dyson sphere construction fix
- Ticket #1410 Ship designer weapon count addition fix
- Ticket #1168 Destroying faction not triggering event fix
- Ticket #1126 Multiple fleet attack fixes
- Ticket #1413 Weapon cooldown fix
- Ticket #1409 Support ship production calculation fix
- Ticket #1411 Colony view buy button fix
Additional Notes:
- Fleet movement code cleanup
- Research code cleanup
- Tooltip fixes and text centralization/cleanup
- Ship designer has been refactored should be working for custom designed ships. Auto generated ships may have issues with weapon sorting due to refactored code being incomplete for ship generation.
- Prior saved games with player as Tharrn may cause errors.
- Build queue menu current production/selection area does will not display correct production/cost/maintenance data in new UI area. Players can use existing data location in current building image.
Changed files in this update