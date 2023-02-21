 Skip to content

Lord of Rigel update for 21 February 2023

Early Access 1 Patch 2023.4

Lord of Rigel update for 21 February 2023

Early Access 1 Patch 2023.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ticket #1412 Clearing orbit data on Dyson sphere construction fix
  • Ticket #1410 Ship designer weapon count addition fix
  • Ticket #1168 Destroying faction not triggering event fix
  • Ticket #1126 Multiple fleet attack fixes
  • Ticket #1413 Weapon cooldown fix
  • Ticket #1409 Support ship production calculation fix
  • Ticket #1411 Colony view buy button fix

Additional Notes:

  • Fleet movement code cleanup
  • Research code cleanup
  • Tooltip fixes and text centralization/cleanup
  • Ship designer has been refactored should be working for custom designed ships. Auto generated ships may have issues with weapon sorting due to refactored code being incomplete for ship generation.
  • Prior saved games with player as Tharrn may cause errors.
  • Build queue menu current production/selection area does will not display correct production/cost/maintenance data in new UI area. Players can use existing data location in current building image.

