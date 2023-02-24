Ver3.0.100 Part 3: Into the Hollow "The Chronos Empire Strikes Back" Volume 1

New Encounters

Original Story

・Added Part 3 Into The Hollow: The Chronos Empire Strikes Back Volume 1

・Added new maps and areas

・Added a new Another Dungeon

・Added new background music

Encounters

・Ally Encounter Minalca (Tetra)... New Character Minalca and New Sidekick Tetra are available.

※New Sidekick Tetra will join when Minalca's 5★ class "Nemesis" is unlocked.

・Star Dream Encounter is available (Paid, 1 Time Only)

In the Star Dream Encounter, after the 10 ally Encounter, you will receive a Star Dreams Piece that can encounter a 5-star class character.

The characters that are encounterable in the Star Dream Encounter and Star Dreams Piece Encounter are only those released as of Version 2.13.100 Apocrypha: Wanderer in the Vortex Chapter 1: The Road to Thunder. Characters added after Version 2.13.100 Apocrypha: Wanderer in the Vortex Chapter 1: The Road to Thunder are not eligible.

The lineup will be the same as available for the Star Dreams Piece Encounter that was offered in Japan Version 3.0.0 Main Story Part 3 Into The Hollow: The Chronos Empire Strikes Back Volume 1.

Previously obtained Star Dreams Pieces cannot be used in the version 3.0.100 Star Dreams Piece Encounter.

*The expiration date of the Star Dreams Piece is 30 days from the time of initiating the Star Dream Encounter.

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 3 Times Max) is available.

・Fateful Encounter Great Strides Edition (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available

*You can encounter one of the 5★ class characters listed below on the tenth encounter.

[table] [tr] [th]5★ characters available on 10th encounter [/th] [/tr] [tr][td]Isuka Extra Style (Justitia)[/td][/tr] [tr][td]Radias Another Style (Flare Knight)[/td][/tr] [tr][td]Yipha Another Style (Juno)[/td][/tr] [tr][td]Garambarrel[/td][/tr] [tr][td]Flammelapis[/td][/tr] [tr][td]Eva[/td][/tr] [tr][td]Alma[/td][/tr] [tr][td]Cyan Scyther[/td][/tr] [/table]

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

Campaign Information

Main Story Part 3 Volume 1 Release Campaign

・By starting a new section of the Main Story, you will receive a Resonant Strife Drop (5★ Guaranteed); by clearing the new section, you will receive Chronos Stone x1,000.

▼Resonant Strife Drop

・You will encounter a random 5★ class character specialized in Zone or Singing skills that was available up to Version 2.14.500.

※Included characters can be found here.

※You cannot select the character you want to encounter using the Resonant Strife Drop.

※Conditions fulfilled before the version 3.0.100 update will not reward a Resonant Strife Drop.

▼Specified main story continuations and chapters

[table] [tr] [th]Main story continuations[/th] [th]Supported Starting Chapters[/th] [th]Supported Clear Chapters[/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]Main Story Part 2 Tales from the East

Return of the Goddess of Time Part I[/td] [td]Main Story Chapter 45

[/td] [td]Main Story Chapter 55

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Main Story Part 2 Tales from the East

Return of the Goddess of Time Part II[/td] [td]Main Story Chapter 56

[/td] [td]Main Story Chapter 66

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Main Story Part 2 Tales from the East

Return of the Goddess of Time Part III: The Twist[/td] [td]Main Story Chapter 67

[/td] [td]Main Story Chapter 74

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Main Story Part 2 Tales from the East

Return of the Goddess of Time Part III: Conclusion[/td] [td]Main Story Chapter 75

[/td] [td]Main Story Chapter 84

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Main Story Part 3 Into The Hollow

The Chronos Empire Strikes Back Volume 1[/td] [td]Main Story Chapter 85

[/td] [td]Main Story Chapter 92

[/td] [/tr] [/table]

▼Campaign Duration

・From the Ver 3.0.100 Update to May 31, 2023 14:59 (UTC)

*The Resonant Strife Drop expires on June 30, 2023 14:59 (UTC).

・Each user may only receive 1 Resonant Strife Drop and bundle of 1,000 Chronos Stones. Even if multiple conditions are fulfilled, you will not receive multiple rewards.

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2200 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4500 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

February 24, 2023 3:00 (UTC) – March 9, 2023 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased twice

・Increased login bonuses!

・Chronos Stones x20 -> Chronos Stones x50

*Duration: February 23, 2023 15:00 (UTC) – March 31, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

・Whisper of Time + Whisper of Time Drop Campaign!



The corresponding encounter is accessible once a day during the campaign by using the Whisper of Time (Max 10 times).

Then, each time you initiate the Whisper of Time encounter, you'll receive a Whisper of Time Drop.

When you collect 10 Whisper of Time Drops, you'll be able to initiate a Whisper of Time Drop encounter (1 time only, 5★ class guaranteed).

Whisper of Time distribution period: From February 24, 2023 15:00 (UTC) to March 31, 2023 14:59 (UTC)

Whispers of Time and Whisper of Time Drops can be used until April 30, 2023 14:59 (UTC)

After updating to version 3.0.100 or later, the Lynx delivery service will deliver the Whispers of Time to you.

When you have a Whisper of Time, open up the Gallery of Dreams to initiate the Whisper of Time encounter.

You can hold a maximum of one Whisper of Time at a time.

*If you already have one, even if the Lynx delivery service arrives, you won't receive a second Whisper of Time.

If you use a Whisper of Time received from before version 2.14.510, you won't receive a Whisper of Time Drop.

After updating to version 3.0.100 or later, if you have nine or fewer total Whisper of Time Drops and Whispers of Time at 15:00 (UTC) on April 6th, the Whisper of Time Drops will disappear between April 6th 15:00 and April 13th 14:59 (UTC).

・The Otherlands have been adjusted as follows.

・Adjusted material requirements to forge and upgrade Otherlands weapons

・Adjusted the spawn rate of rare Otherlands enemies

・Adjusted the position of the Run button on the battle screen

・Another Force Gauge will now refill to 50% when resting at an Inn.

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,200 and 4,500 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –3/9(UTC)

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 3.0.100.

・Unintended behavior during the battle mechanics of certain boss battles in Symphony: Crown of the Pale Dawn and Symphony: Crown of the Pale Dawn's Another Dungeon

・When under the Blood Contract effect gained from Iphi's skills or abilities, allies can improperly cover for all-ally attacks even when under the effect of certain enemy skills that should prevent it.

・When using certain skills with an additional effect while Lunatic is active, if Lunatic is dispelled during the turn, the additional effects may still activate.

Fixed the following issues

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.

・Upon activating Concerto Artes or Mystic Artes under specific conditions, characters may display inaccurately

・On the iOS version, if Concerto Artes are activated under certain conditions in the Test of Power minigame in Nagsham, the app may forcibly close.

・When using certain multi-hit attack skills, if an enemy's Counterattack is activated, the Counterattack may continue even after an ally is KO'd.

・In a specific boss battle in the final chapter of Mythos: The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales, if 4 turns pass with the boss's HP at a certain value, it will become impossible to progress.

・Under certain circumstances, the animation for Zeviro Another Style (Soul Keeper)'s skill Gespenst does not display properly.

・After clearing Iphi's Character Quest 3, your cat may not be displayed.

※If you encounter this bug, return to Baruoki and begin "Another Eden: The Cat Beyond its Territory" to display the cat again.