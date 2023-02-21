 Skip to content

Mortal Rite Playtest update for 21 February 2023

Mortal Rite 0.6.21

Share · View all patches · Build 10598787 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

COMBAT

  • Updated deflect defense type. Enemies and players now rebound when being deflected
  • Updated to enemies who block, should be more consistent.
  • Fixed bug where enemies and players would get stuck performing sprint attacks
  • Fixed bug where successful blocks would still spawn blood splatters
  • Fixed bug where players would be incorrectly locked in place while hit reacting

ENEMIES

  • Fix for another issue that could cause enemies to get stuck doing nothing.

Ghoul

  • Updates to exploding ghoul, jittering was reduced, and spawning from it's burrowed state should work correctly.

Heavy Archer

  • Heavy Archer shouldn't cancel attacks mid-attack
  • Heavy Archer should finish shooting
  • Heavy Archer should no longer fire backwards like when someone dodges behind him to get away from being shot

Cultist Archer

  • Will better handle melee and missile combat
  • Now has a triple shot

GAMEPLAY

Camera

  • Camera angle and position updated for all characters

Balance

  • Balance pass across all enemies and players

HEROS

Dawksin

  • Tweaks for Dawksin's shrapnel damage
  • Dawksin's abilities now correctly cost and use focus points

Initiate

  • New attacks.

Fia

  • Fia's disengage defense will no longer miss the target enemy (Unlocking still causes issues)

LEVELS

Cultist Outpost

  • Significant updates, fixes and tweaks.
  • New level lighting.
  • Added Path 2.

OPTIMIZATION & PERFORMANCE

  • Gondola should not lower framerate as much while moving.

SOUNDS

  • Updated more placeholder sounds (Still a work in progress)

USER INTERFACE

  • Some item icons have been updated (Still placeholder and a work in progress).

