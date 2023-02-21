Mortal Rite 0.6.21

COMBAT
- Updated deflect defense type. Enemies and players now rebound when being deflected
- Updated to enemies who block, should be more consistent.
- Fixed bug where enemies and players would get stuck performing sprint attacks
- Fixed bug where successful blocks would still spawn blood splatters
- Fixed bug where players would be incorrectly locked in place while hit reacting
ENEMIES
- Fix for another issue that could cause enemies to get stuck doing nothing.
Ghoul
- Updates to exploding ghoul, jittering was reduced, and spawning from it's burrowed state should work correctly.
Heavy Archer
- Heavy Archer shouldn't cancel attacks mid-attack
- Heavy Archer should finish shooting
- Heavy Archer should no longer fire backwards like when someone dodges behind him to get away from being shot
Cultist Archer
- Will better handle melee and missile combat
- Now has a triple shot
GAMEPLAY
Camera
- Camera angle and position updated for all characters
Balance
- Balance pass across all enemies and players
HEROS
Dawksin
- Tweaks for Dawksin's shrapnel damage
- Dawksin's abilities now correctly cost and use focus points
Initiate
- New attacks.
Fia
- Fia's disengage defense will no longer miss the target enemy (Unlocking still causes issues)
LEVELS
Cultist Outpost
- Significant updates, fixes and tweaks.
- New level lighting.
- Added Path 2.
OPTIMIZATION & PERFORMANCE
- Gondola should not lower framerate as much while moving.
SOUNDS
- Updated more placeholder sounds (Still a work in progress)
USER INTERFACE
- Some item icons have been updated (Still placeholder and a work in progress).
