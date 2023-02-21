 Skip to content

Echoes of Mayhem update for 21 February 2023

Some minor end of day fixes, and a new quick dismantle hotkey

Build 10598759

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added ability to shift-right click items into the dismantle window
  • Fixed pillars in Forgotten Kings hall to break
  • Added some additional animations to the Forgotten King
  • Fixed a bug where you could lose a weapon when dragging an equipped weapon onto the other equipped weapon (disabled for now)

