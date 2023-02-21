- Added ability to shift-right click items into the dismantle window
- Fixed pillars in Forgotten Kings hall to break
- Added some additional animations to the Forgotten King
- Fixed a bug where you could lose a weapon when dragging an equipped weapon onto the other equipped weapon (disabled for now)
Echoes of Mayhem update for 21 February 2023
Some minor end of day fixes, and a new quick dismantle hotkey
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update