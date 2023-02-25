 Skip to content

Kedemara - The Orphan's Ballad update for 25 February 2023

Chapter 4 is NOW LIVE!

Hello everyone!

It's been a great whirlwind of time and trials recently, but I'm happy to say we're here at this milestone of an event for Kedemara: The Orphan's Ballad! With so many amazing experiences that Deirdre's already walked through, what's in store for her in this chapter of her story? With great expectations, we tread onward through this chapter before the final stanza in the Orphan's Ballad.

Chapter 4 is now live!! I will be keeping an eye on comments should we run into any issues. I will stay posted on anything that needs fixing.

Thank you all, and I hope you enjoy what's to come!!

  • Andrew (Creator)

