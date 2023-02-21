 Skip to content

SimRail - The Railway Simulator update for 21 February 2023

Patch 21.02.2023

Patch 21.02.2023

  • Traxx physics improvements
  • Menu font fixes
  • Changes to EP08 model
  • Added Idzikowice dispatcher post
  • Tweaks to multiplayer train schedule
  • Voice calls are not disconnected when opening computer screen
  • Fixed line block in Łazy

