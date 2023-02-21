Patch 21.02.2023

- Traxx physics improvements
- Menu font fixes
- Changes to EP08 model
- Added Idzikowice dispatcher post
- Tweaks to multiplayer train schedule
- Voice calls are not disconnected when opening computer screen
- Fixed line block in Łazy
