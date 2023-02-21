 Skip to content

Ancient Guardians: The Dragon update for 21 February 2023

1.14.0 Update Details

Share · View all patches · Build 10598682 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Arrival of SKELETAL DRAGON skin;
  • Arrival of DARKNESS ENVIRONMENT and DARK BOSS;
  • Changes to boss skills;
  • Changes in the enemies menu;
  • Changes to CORPSE EXPLOSION, EYE OF STORM, BLOWBACK and WIND BLAST skills;
  • Nerfed swordsman regeneration passive;
  • Passive of DUCK MORPH and GRIFFIN MORPH skins improved;
  • Changes in the main menu;
  • Improved CHRONIC WOUNDS card;
  • Changed card reroll price system (+5 cost per reroll).

Changed files in this update

