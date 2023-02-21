- Arrival of SKELETAL DRAGON skin;
- Arrival of DARKNESS ENVIRONMENT and DARK BOSS;
- Changes to boss skills;
- Changes in the enemies menu;
- Changes to CORPSE EXPLOSION, EYE OF STORM, BLOWBACK and WIND BLAST skills;
- Nerfed swordsman regeneration passive;
- Passive of DUCK MORPH and GRIFFIN MORPH skins improved;
- Changes in the main menu;
- Improved CHRONIC WOUNDS card;
- Changed card reroll price system (+5 cost per reroll).
Ancient Guardians: The Dragon update for 21 February 2023
1.14.0 Update Details
Patchnotes via Steam Community
