Addressing PC Issues, More Fixes Incoming

Share · View all patches · Build 10598674 · Last edited 21 February 2023 – 18:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Good news, hunters! A patch has just been deployed to PC today that addresses the following issues, including fixes to address frame rate performance:

Fixed an issue where certain high-end CPUs were being unintentionally capped. High-end PC’s should see some performance improvements now.

Fixed an issue where some sounds were not playing or were being delayed, causing the audio to stack. This ‘audio stacking’ issue was also causing strain on players’ CPU. As a result of this fix, players should see performance improvements across the board. The workaround using 5.1/7.1 audio is no longer necessary on PC.

Setting default resolution to 16:9 1080p on first boot. The recommended spec for WILD HEARTS is aligned to a 16:9 1080p display, for first time users this will now be the default setting. You can change this setting to the resolution of your choice in-game.

Fixed render issue (disco lights) when using an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

Fixed an issue on the save/load screen that could result in corrupted save data.

The team at Omega Force thanks you for your patience and support. Stay safe and stay sharp, hunters.