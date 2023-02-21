Role of Hex 1.0

Objectives
- When starting a match, you get to select its objective and difficulty.
- Once the objective is completed, so is your mission.
- It is possible to extend your objective and stay a little longer on the planet, but the longer you stay, the harder it gets.
Planets
- There are now 2 different planets.
- Different planets have different biomes, enemies, and soundtracks, but you will have to unlock them.
Equipment
- Obtained when beating missions.
- Up to 20 different pieces of equipment can be found, upgrading your cannons, barriers, buildings, or even economy.
- Upgraded when multiple copies are acquired.
Specialization
- At level 10, you get to select a special upgrade called specialization.
- These upgrades radically change the gameplay and also modify drops from the following levels.
- Some add new buildings, some change existing buildings, and some introduce new mechanics to the game.
New Biomes, enemies and map features
- 4 new biomes, 5 new enemies, tons of new map features
Tutorial
Experience
- Instead of randomly dropping, upgrades are now acquired when the experience bar reaches 100%.
- Upgrades no longer cost money.
- When the experience bar reaches 100%, you also get some bonus stats.
Blueprints removed
- You can now obtain different cannon upgrades via Equipment instead.
Engine Rewritten
- Game now runs at 20 tps instead of 60.
- Game should now run smoothly even with bizarre amounts of buildings and enemies
