Role of Hex update for 21 February 2023

Role of Hex 1.0

Role of Hex update for 21 February 2023

Role of Hex 1.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Objectives

  • When starting a match, you get to select its objective and difficulty.
  • Once the objective is completed, so is your mission.
  • It is possible to extend your objective and stay a little longer on the planet, but the longer you stay, the harder it gets.

Planets

  • There are now 2 different planets.
  • Different planets have different biomes, enemies, and soundtracks, but you will have to unlock them.

Equipment

  • Obtained when beating missions.
  • Up to 20 different pieces of equipment can be found, upgrading your cannons, barriers, buildings, or even economy.
  • Upgraded when multiple copies are acquired.

Specialization

  • At level 10, you get to select a special upgrade called specialization.
  • These upgrades radically change the gameplay and also modify drops from the following levels.
  • Some add new buildings, some change existing buildings, and some introduce new mechanics to the game.

New Biomes, enemies and map features

  • 4 new biomes, 5 new enemies, tons of new map features

Tutorial

Experience

  • Instead of randomly dropping, upgrades are now acquired when the experience bar reaches 100%.
  • Upgrades no longer cost money.
  • When the experience bar reaches 100%, you also get some bonus stats.

Blueprints removed

  • You can now obtain different cannon upgrades via Equipment instead.

Engine Rewritten

  • Game now runs at 20 tps instead of 60.
  • Game should now run smoothly even with bizarre amounts of buildings and enemies

