DLC No. 4 "Saikyo Line and Kawagoe Line" is now available!

Thank you for playing JR East Train Simulator.

We are pleased to announce that the fourth DLC, "Saikyo Line and Kawagoe Line" is now available!

Appeal Points

Rapid operation (passing stations)!

You can experience driving with ATACS (security equipment)!



About the lines

The Saikyo Line and Kawagoe Line are one of the major commuter lines in the Tokyo metropolitan area, running from Osaki Station to Kawagoe Station via Omiya Station.

The security devices are ATS-P between Osaki and Ikebukuro Stations, ATACS between Ikebukuro and Omiya Stations, and ATS-P between Omiya and Kawagoe Stations.

Notice the switching of security devices at Ikebukuro and Omiya Stations!

The first half of the train runs through an office area in central Tokyo, the middle part through a bed town, and the latter half through a rural landscape with fields.

Route Information

Section: Saikyo Line/Kawagoe Line Osaki→Kawagoe Down

Total length: 53.0 km

Number of stations: 20

Security equipment: ATS-P/ATACS

Train Information

Train number：1349F

Type/Destination: Rapid to Kawagoe

Type of train: Series E233-7000 10 cars

International sales price: US$29.99

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2260870/JR____E2337000/

In addition, some functions of the basic pack have been expanded and modified in conjunction with the DLC distribution.

The brightness of the E233 Series driver's cab panel has been adjusted to match the actual crew compartment environment.

(The entire panel has been darkened to reproduce the smoke from the UV-cut glass on the left side.)



(The entire panel has been darkened to reproduce the smoke from the UV-cut glass on the left side.) Expanded support for controllers (PlayStation, Xbox, and other models officially supported by Steam) and key bindings for controllers.

Language switching (Japanese/English) is supported from the settings screen.



Redesign of the route selection screen (renewal of the route map)



Some guidance messages have been expanded (air section, ATS confirmation, caution for drift, long stop, stop at 0cm mark).



Loading display function ("Now Loading" animation)

Fixed a bug that TIMS audio does not play when displayed in full screen mode.

We will continue to make updates based on the reviews and comments we receive.