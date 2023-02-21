Small Update 1.2.1

Changes:
- Health of zombies reduced by 50%
- Wind weapon nerfed: Mark I chance reduced from 5% to 3%, Mark II chance reduced from 15% to 10%
- Due to recent balance changes, addition of new weapons, damage powerups, new zombie types etc. It is a very different difficulty to when leaderboards were introduced to the game. Therefore leaderboards have been reset.
Bug Fixes:
-Skins for Upgraded Spas-12 Weapon now working
- "Not enough score" text when purchasing attachments falsely popping up now fixed
- Radiation Zombie frozen block now correctly displays
- ACR prestige level now displays properly
- Spas gun prestige level now displays properly
