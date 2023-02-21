 Skip to content

Pathogen: Survival update for 21 February 2023

Small Update 1.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10598446

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Health of zombies reduced by 50%
  • Wind weapon nerfed: Mark I chance reduced from 5% to 3%, Mark II chance reduced from 15% to 10%
  • Due to recent balance changes, addition of new weapons, damage powerups, new zombie types etc. It is a very different difficulty to when leaderboards were introduced to the game. Therefore leaderboards have been reset.

Bug Fixes:

-Skins for Upgraded Spas-12 Weapon now working

  • "Not enough score" text when purchasing attachments falsely popping up now fixed
  • Radiation Zombie frozen block now correctly displays
  • ACR prestige level now displays properly
  • Spas gun prestige level now displays properly

