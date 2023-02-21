v1.1.0.94: [Merged into Default Branch] Now Live

WARNING: Save files made in newer versions cannot be loaded into older versions of the game!
For Steam Deck and Controller players we would recommend playing on V1.2.00 which is the current opt in/beta build at the time of this post. This build will eventually be rolled into the default branch.
v1.1.0.94
- Fixes a bug during chapter 6 where the HP Regen difficulty assist mod would prevent progress.
- Fixes a bug during chapter 9 where the HP Regen difficulty assist mod would prevent progress.
- Fixes a bug that would result in the research buttons for Asaga's Full Auto Hits and DMG being the wrong way around.
- Fixes a bug during the Mysteries of the Deep Holonet side mission that would cause the transporter to leave the map early upon loading a save.
- Right click deselecting will now also work with missiles.
- Mechanics around Claude's Gravity Gun have been reworked. The effect bonus will now be calculated based on the max HP of a unit over its movement, as well as moving a unit through this support spell will no longer allow you to change the direction of the unit and instead the current orientation and momentum will be maintained.
Changed depots in betabranch branch